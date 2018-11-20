General Dynamics Co. (GD) Holdings Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 553,409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $448,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $164.76 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $15,550,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,851,700.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

