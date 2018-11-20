General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Halsey Associates Inc. CT

Halsey Associates Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,178 shares during the quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $1,354,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $313,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 67.8% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 24,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 20.3% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 244,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 67,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Morningstar set a $15.70 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

