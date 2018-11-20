GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Position Lifted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,030,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,448,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 250,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 680,882 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $44,413.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,635.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,974 shares of company stock valued at $77,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

GNMK opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 79.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

