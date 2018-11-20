GeoCoin Trading Down 41.1% This Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00009387 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and $5,552.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00766550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003289 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000932 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.