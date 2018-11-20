George Weston (WN) PT Raised to C$125.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WN. Barclays raised their price target on George Weston from C$109.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from C$115.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get George Weston alerts:

WN stock opened at C$94.66 on Friday. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$89.02 and a 1 year high of C$112.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.84.

In other news, Director Robert Sawyer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$99.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,820.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,250 shares of company stock worth $224,475.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company's Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.