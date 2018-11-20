Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,962.3% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 229,623 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $107.61 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $9,059,774.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,177 shares in the company, valued at $19,971,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,767 shares of company stock worth $26,396,593 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.19.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

