Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 487.7% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

NYSE:ECL opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $5,058,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,110 shares of company stock worth $17,473,320 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

