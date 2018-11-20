Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 105.0% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $117,000.

NYSE TDG opened at $337.87 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.17 and a 52 week high of $377.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.40.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,887,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $3,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $17,012,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

