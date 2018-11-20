Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,260 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.19.

NYSE LLY opened at $115.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $116.61.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $9,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,148,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,081,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $22,748,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,600,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,655,446.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,932,900 shares of company stock valued at $142,623,245. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

