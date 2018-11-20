Glanbia (GLB) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.41

Shares of Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.41 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.35 ($0.21), with a volume of 17631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,573 ($20.55).

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Glanbia in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Glanbia Company Profile (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland Joint Venture. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment offers powders, bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, including specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well as food, drug, mass, and club channels.

