Global Endowment Management LP Invests $313,000 in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Stock

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 75.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,075,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 35,567 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 8.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,379,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after purchasing an additional 111,021 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 5.5% during the second quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 385,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on FWONK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

