Global Endowment Management LP Trims Position in Altaba Inc (AABA)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Altaba were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Altaba by 6.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Altaba by 8.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altaba by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Altaba by 259.7% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Altaba by 13.9% during the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altaba alerts:

NASDAQ AABA opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. Altaba Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Altaba to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Altaba to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altaba currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/global-endowment-management-lp-trims-position-in-altaba-inc-aaba.html.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.