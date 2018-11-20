Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (BCE)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,760 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises 1.6% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.10% of BCE worth $37,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,025,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,223,000 after acquiring an additional 272,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in BCE by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,634,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,683,000 after buying an additional 531,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $273,156,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,684,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,615,000 after buying an additional 99,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BCE by 20.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,529,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,841,000 after buying an additional 922,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.574 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

