Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $11.79 Million Position in Encana Corp (ECA)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 920,289 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.09% of Encana worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECA. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Encana during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Encana during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Encana during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Encana by 274.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Encana during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri Anne Brillon purchased 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $152,662.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,360.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 230,655 shares of company stock worth $2,001,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ECA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of ECA opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Encana Corp has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

