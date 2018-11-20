Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $59.42 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,522 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up 2.6% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $59,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLF. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 36.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,075,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,771,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,994 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,596,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 285.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,529,000 after purchasing an additional 829,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 179.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 519,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 333,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

NYSE SLF opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.83. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $35.78 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.63%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

