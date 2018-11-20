Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Lowers Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,040 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $136,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $156,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

PLNT opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $136.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

In related news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 31,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $1,620,802.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,802.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $4,064,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,164,158. 16.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

