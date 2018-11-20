Godaddy (GDDY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.13 and last traded at $59.25. 2,136,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,700,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 target price on Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.79 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $5,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,422.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $88,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,563.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,119 shares of company stock valued at $22,393,345. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1,389.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,526,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Godaddy by 61.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,629,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,953 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Godaddy by 599.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,833,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Godaddy by 154.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Godaddy by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,549,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,578,000 after acquiring an additional 611,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

