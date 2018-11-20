Golar LNG (GLNG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

GLNG opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Golar LNG had a net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 884.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 104.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

