Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets cut Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 52.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,890,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,527,000 after buying an additional 2,379,700 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after buying an additional 76,536 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $6,931,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $6,948,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 15.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 58,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.51. 238,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 32.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.17%.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

