Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of GDEN opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.70 million, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $210.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. Analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 141,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,471,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 898,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,008,178.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean T. Higgins sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $341,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,040 shares of company stock valued at $283,367 and sold 210,024 shares valued at $5,390,719. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 7.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 509,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 53.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

