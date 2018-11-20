Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. HSBC reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.74.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 600,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 64.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $169,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

