Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 43300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Goldstrike Resources (GSR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/goldstrike-resources-gsr-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-08.html.

Goldstrike Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

