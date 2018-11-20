Gopher Protocol (GOPH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Gopher Protocol Inc. is engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products including PINS, SIM cards and gift cards. Gopher Protocol Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. “

Get Gopher Protocol alerts:

Shares of GOPH opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Gopher Protocol Company Profile

Gopher Protocol Inc, a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gopher Protocol (GOPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gopher Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gopher Protocol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.