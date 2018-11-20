GoviEx Uranium (GXU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 118297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
About GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU)
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds a 100% interest the Madaouela project located in north central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project located south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project situated in Mali.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.