Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 118297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/goviex-uranium-gxu-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-18.html.

About GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds a 100% interest the Madaouela project located in north central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project located south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project situated in Mali.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.