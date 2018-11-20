Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 44,465 NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of NetScout Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 201.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $46,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 26,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $656,092.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,544.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,216 shares of company stock valued at $952,615 in the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

