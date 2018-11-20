Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,248,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,095,787,000 after acquiring an additional 117,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,028,490,000 after acquiring an additional 147,745 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,552,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,213,000 after acquiring an additional 292,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,307,000 after acquiring an additional 42,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.44.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $294.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $283.21 and a twelve month high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

