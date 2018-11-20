Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 target price on Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

NYSE:GBX traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. 433,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.76. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.23). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 9,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $510,640.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

