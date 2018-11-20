Griffon Co. (GFF) Chairman Ronald J. Kramer Buys 29,997 Shares

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Chairman Ronald J. Kramer bought 29,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $363,563.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,280,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,644,907.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GFF opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $545.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 444.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Griffon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

