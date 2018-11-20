GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Stake Lessened by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other GrubHub news, COO Stanley Chia sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $507,255.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,453.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total value of $418,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,446.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on GrubHub from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on GrubHub from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GrubHub from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.61. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 14.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

GrubHub Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

