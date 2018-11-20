Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shares Down 7.9%

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)’s share price traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.33 and last traded at $80.79. 1,040,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 668,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $565,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,868 shares in the company, valued at $713,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $1,998,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,495 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,743 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $82,090,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6,463.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 768,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 757,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $61,393,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,684,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,793.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,111,000 after buying an additional 441,769 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

