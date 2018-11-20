Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 486192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on GUY. BMO Capital Markets cut Guyana Goldfields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Guyana Goldfields from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get Guyana Goldfields alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.87.

In related news, insider Baupost Group L.L.C. The acquired 1,000,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,870,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,859,600 shares of company stock worth $5,444,216.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/guyana-goldfields-guy-hits-new-1-year-low-at-1-28.html.

About Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. The company also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Guyana Goldfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guyana Goldfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.