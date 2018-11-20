GVC (GVC) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,185 ($15.48) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,210.33 ($15.82).

Get GVC alerts:

GVC opened at GBX 775 ($10.13) on Monday. GVC has a 1 year low of GBX 705.50 ($9.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 996 ($13.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from GVC’s previous dividend of $0.18.

In other GVC news, insider Jane Anscombe purchased 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15) per share, with a total value of £34,995.90 ($45,728.34). Also, insider Lee Feldman sold 732,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.47), for a total value of £6,986,924.28 ($9,129,654.10).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.