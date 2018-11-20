GVC (GVC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,300. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. GVC traded as low as GBX 746.50 ($9.75) and last traded at GBX 746.50 ($9.75), with a volume of 2772475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 787 ($10.28).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GVC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,185 ($15.48) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,206.17 ($15.76).

Get GVC alerts:

In other news, insider Lee Feldman sold 732,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.47), for a total transaction of £6,986,924.28 ($9,129,654.10). Also, insider Jane Anscombe purchased 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 930 ($12.15) per share, for a total transaction of £34,995.90 ($45,728.34).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This is a boost from GVC’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “GVC (GVC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/gvc-gvc-reaches-new-1-year-low-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

About GVC (LON:GVC)

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.