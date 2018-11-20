GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 27th. Analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to post earnings of ($2.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GWPH opened at $125.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.67. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $105.12 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWPH. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $197.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $211.00 price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 134.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

