Gyg PLC (GYG) Insider Purchases £20,398 in Stock

Gyg PLC (LON:GYG) insider Peter Brown purchased 43,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £20,398 ($26,653.60).

Shares of GYG stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Tuesday.

About GYG

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Coatings and Supply. It is involved in the provision of painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts; scaffolding and containment works; and distribution of yachting supplies, including maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment to trade and other customers.

