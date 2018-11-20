Halliburton (HAL) Stake Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,029 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 93,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,265 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 116,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 17.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, September 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In related news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

