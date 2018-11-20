Halma plc (HLMA) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.11

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HLMA traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,350 ($17.64). 1,223,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,195. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 956.50 ($12.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,341 ($17.52).

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLMA shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Shore Capital lowered shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,371.36 ($17.92).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

