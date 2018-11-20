Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) shares traded down 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.93. 159,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 129,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

In other Hamilton Thorne news, insider Keith Edwards sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$33,125.00. Also, Director Robert J. Potter sold 151,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$169,547.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/hamilton-thorne-htl-trading-down-14-7.html.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.