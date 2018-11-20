Harris Co. (HRS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Harris were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its stake in Harris by 40.2% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 20,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Harris by 10.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,623,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Harris by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harris by 12.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,943,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Harris in the third quarter worth $336,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 18,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $3,025,149.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $4,283,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $7,935,987. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRS opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Harris Co. has a 12 month low of $138.08 and a 12 month high of $175.50.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Harris had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Harris in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Harris in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Harris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.11.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

