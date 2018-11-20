Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.34 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,766,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of CBRE opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.34 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/hartford-investment-management-co-has-2-34-million-position-in-cbre-group-inc-cbre.html.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.