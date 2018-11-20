Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 203.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702,931 shares during the quarter. Hasbro accounts for about 2.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $423,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,616,000 after acquiring an additional 225,663 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,315,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 123,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,815,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,956,000 after acquiring an additional 224,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after acquiring an additional 701,535 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,238,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after acquiring an additional 426,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Dolph Johnson sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,153,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $38,964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,107,908 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Partners LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/hasbro-inc-has-shares-bought-by-jackson-square-partners-llc.html.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.