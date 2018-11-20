Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 3,576 Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,028,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,401,000 after acquiring an additional 121,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,116 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,745,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after acquiring an additional 863,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,999,000 after acquiring an additional 62,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,894,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,888,000 after acquiring an additional 262,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

CCL stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

