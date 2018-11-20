HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Pulmatrix (PULM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

“Our price target of $3.00/share is based on an equally-weighted composite of: (a) $3.49/share, as a 15x multiple of taxed and diluted $2.47 discounted back to FY18 at 30% (in line with the expected P/E multiple and discount rate of an early development-stage biotechnology company); and (b) an NPV of $2.87/ share (discounted cash flow analysis using a 18% discount rate and 0.5% growth rate, in line with the expected discount and growth parameters of an early development-stage biotechnology company).”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pulmatrix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.28. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,974 shares during the quarter. Pulmatrix makes up approximately 0.9% of Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. owned 7.66% of Pulmatrix worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

