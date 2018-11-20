H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie set a $25.00 price objective on H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $21.04 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $771.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $322.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.40 million. Equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Paul Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

