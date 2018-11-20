Head-To-Head Analysis: Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) & Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chipotle Mexican Grill and Cheesecake Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 8 15 13 0 2.14 Cheesecake Factory 1 13 1 0 2.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus price target of $433.77, indicating a potential downside of 6.89%. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus price target of $52.64, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Dividends

Cheesecake Factory pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Chipotle Mexican Grill does not pay a dividend. Cheesecake Factory pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cheesecake Factory has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Cheesecake Factory’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $4.48 billion 2.89 $176.25 million $6.60 70.59 Cheesecake Factory $2.26 billion 0.99 $157.39 million $2.60 18.92

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Cheesecake Factory. Cheesecake Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 3.96% 17.14% 11.20% Cheesecake Factory 6.02% 18.02% 8.38%

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Cheesecake Factory on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

