Head-To-Head Analysis: Cinemark (CNK) & TIX (TIXC)

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) and TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cinemark and TIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinemark 0 2 7 0 2.78 TIX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cinemark currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.31%. Given Cinemark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cinemark is more favorable than TIX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Cinemark shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Cinemark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of TIX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cinemark has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIX has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cinemark and TIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinemark 9.12% 19.92% 6.53% TIX -50.81% -11.40% -10.23%

Dividends

Cinemark pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. TIX does not pay a dividend. Cinemark pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cinemark has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cinemark and TIX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cinemark $2.99 billion 1.42 $264.18 million $2.26 16.05 TIX $17.40 million 0.27 -$4.68 million N/A N/A

Cinemark has higher revenue and earnings than TIX.

Summary

Cinemark beats TIX on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 15, 2018, it operated 539 theatres with 5,998 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and 12 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About TIX

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and sporting events. The company also provides reservations for discounted dinners at various restaurants surrounding the Las Vegas strip and downtown. As of February 21, 2017, it operated 10 discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee. The company was formerly known as Cinema Ride, Inc. and changed its name to Tix Corporation in March 2005. Tix Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Studio City, California.

