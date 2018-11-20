Head to Head Comparison: Hudson Technologies (HDSN) & Willis Lease Finance (WLFC)

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hudson Technologies and Willis Lease Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Willis Lease Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 496.33%. Given Hudson Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Willis Lease Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Willis Lease Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies -23.19% -0.96% -0.46% Willis Lease Finance 24.28% 9.22% 1.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Willis Lease Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $140.38 million 0.33 $11.15 million $0.47 2.32 Willis Lease Finance $274.84 million 0.80 $62.15 million N/A N/A

Willis Lease Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Willis Lease Finance beats Hudson Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhancing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials. The company offers noise-compliant Stage III commercial jet engines. It serves airlines and aircraft engine manufacturers, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total lease portfolio of 225 engines and related equipment, 16 aircraft, and 7 other leased parts and equipment with 80 lessees in 43 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 437 engines and related equipment on behalf of other parties, as well as 393 engines. Willis Lease Finance Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.