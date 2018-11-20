Head-To-Head Review: Golden Bull (DNJR) versus Yirendai (YRD)

Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) and Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Golden Bull alerts:

Yirendai pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Golden Bull does not pay a dividend. Yirendai pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Yirendai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Bull and Yirendai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A Yirendai 18.56% 40.40% 21.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Golden Bull and Yirendai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A Yirendai 0 4 0 0 2.00

Yirendai has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.08%. Given Yirendai’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yirendai is more favorable than Golden Bull.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Bull and Yirendai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull $6.95 million 13.55 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A Yirendai $852.00 million 1.11 $210.83 million $3.45 4.51

Yirendai has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Summary

Yirendai beats Golden Bull on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Bull

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Bull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Bull and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.