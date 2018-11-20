Head to Head Review: Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) vs. Saker Aviation Services (SKAS)

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) and Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and Saker Aviation Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV 3 1 1 0 1.60 Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has a consensus target price of $202.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.95%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV is more favorable than Saker Aviation Services.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saker Aviation Services has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Saker Aviation Services does not pay a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and Saker Aviation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV 37.80% 16.78% 10.27% Saker Aviation Services 3.21% 7.26% 5.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and Saker Aviation Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV $663.55 million 6.13 $309.22 million $9.89 14.84 Saker Aviation Services $12.02 million 0.20 $470,000.00 N/A N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV beats Saker Aviation Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. It also offers non-aeronautical services that comprise leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; complementary services, such as catering, handling, and ground transportation services; and airport access, automobile parking and ground transport, and fuel services, as well as provides construction services. In addition, the company operates the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and holds concessions to operate the various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín and José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base. It also provides ground-based services, such as fueling and aircraft storage for general aviation, commercial, and military aircraft, as well as other miscellaneous services. Its business activities are carried out as the operator of the Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport; as a FBO and MRO at the Garden City (Kansas) Regional Airport; and as a consultant to the operator of a seaplane base in New York City. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.