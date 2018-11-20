Head-To-Head Review: Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) vs. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Marine Petroleum Trust has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Petroleum Trust $870,000.00 6.87 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $6.63 million 13.11 $7.39 million N/A N/A

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Marine Petroleum Trust.

Dividends

Marine Petroleum Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 36.1%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Petroleum Trust 76.54% 72.43% 72.43% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 93.00% 88.39% 74.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marine Petroleum Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats Marine Petroleum Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees. The Trust distributes all income, after paying its liabilities and obligations, to the unit holders during the months of March, June, September and December each year. The Trust’s subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation (MPC), holds title to interests in properties subject to the Trust’s interests that are situated offshore of Louisiana. MPC is engaged in the administration and collection of royalties. As of June 30, 2016, MPC held an overriding royalty interest equal to 0.75% of the value at the well of any oil, natural gas, or other minerals produced and sold from the leases. All aspects of MPC’s operations are conducted by third parties.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

